US STOCKS-Wall St ends up; defense, tech stocks a boost
* VIX volatility index gives up nearly all gains from last week
Oct 19 Insulet Corp
* Says Patrick Sullivan appointed chairman of the board
* Says Jessica Hopfield, PHD, assumes role of lead independent director
* Says Shacey Petrovic promoted to president and chief operating officer
* Says Daniel Levangie announces retirement
* Sullivan will continue to serve as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* VIX volatility index gives up nearly all gains from last week
* First bank announces commencement of public offering of common stock