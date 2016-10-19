US STOCKS-Wall St ends up; defense, tech stocks a boost
* VIX volatility index gives up nearly all gains from last week
Oct 19 Tractor Supply Co
* Q3 earnings per share $0.67
* Q3 sales $1.54 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.54 billion
* Q3 same store sales fell 0.6 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says sees fiscal 2016 net sales $6.70 billion - $6.75 billion
* Tractor supply co sees fiscal 2016 comparable store sales 1.0 percent to 1.7 percent
* Says sees fiscal 2016 capital expenditures $235 million to $245 million
* Sees 2016 earnings per diluted share $3.22 - $3.26
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.24, revenue view $6.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First bank announces commencement of public offering of common stock