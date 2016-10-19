US STOCKS-Wall St ends up; defense, tech stocks a boost
* VIX volatility index gives up nearly all gains from last week
Oct 19 Covenant Transportation Group Inc
* Covenant Transportation Group announces third quarter financial and operating results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.16
* Q3 revenue fell 5.2 percent to $164.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Covenant Transportation Group Inc sees FY average size of tractor fleet is expected to be about 3.5 percent - 5.5 percent below average for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* VIX volatility index gives up nearly all gains from last week
* First bank announces commencement of public offering of common stock