Oct 19 Covenant Transportation Group Inc

* Covenant Transportation Group announces third quarter financial and operating results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 revenue fell 5.2 percent to $164.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Covenant Transportation Group Inc sees FY average size of tractor fleet is expected to be about 3.5 percent - 5.5 percent below average for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: