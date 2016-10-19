US STOCKS-Wall St ends up; defense, tech stocks a boost
* VIX volatility index gives up nearly all gains from last week
Oct 19 TrueBlue Inc
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.70
* Q3 earnings per share $0.56
* Q3 revenue $697 million versus I/B/E/S view $715.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $670 million to $686 million
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.54 to $0.59
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.40 to $0.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* VIX volatility index gives up nearly all gains from last week
* First bank announces commencement of public offering of common stock