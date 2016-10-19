BRIEF-LendingClub Corp says requests that its S-3, filed with U.S. SEC on May 22, be withdrawn
Oct 19 American Express Co
* American Express reports third-quarter EPS of $1.20
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $5.65 to $5.75
* Q3 earnings per share $1.20
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.24 excluding items
* American Express Co - now expects GAAP earnings per share for 2016 to be between $5.65 and $5.75, which includes restructuring charges
* American Express Co - FY adjusted earnings per share outlook, which excludes restructuring charges, is now $5.90 to $6.00
* American Express Co - global commercial services reported third-quarter net income of $466 million, unchanged from a year ago
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* American Express Co - global merchant services reported third-quarter net income of $359 million, down 10 percent from $397 million a year ago
* American Express Co - international consumer and network services reported third-quarter net income of $155 million, up 1 percent from $154 million a year ago
* American Express Co - U.S. consumer services reported third-quarter net income of $401 million, down 26 percent from $542 million a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
