Oct 19 Lsb Industries Inc

* Says Pryor, Oklahoma chemical facility resumed production of ammonia on october 8, 2016

* Says expects Pryor's urea plant to return to service by November 1, 2016

* Urea plant's return to service has been delayed as a result of inspection process by welding contractor's authorized inspector

* Says management expects additional downtime related to the work on Pryor's urea plant to have little to no impact on LSB's Q4 2016 EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: