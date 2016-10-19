Oct 19 Exponent Inc

* Exponent reports third quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.42

* Q3 revenue $77.61 million versus I/B/E/S view $74.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2016 revenues before reimbursements are expected to be approximately flat for year as compared to 2015

* Underlying growth in 2016 is expected to be in low single digits, excluding impact of major project completion in Q3 of 2015

* Exponent - 2016 EBITDA margin expected to decline approximately 125 to 150 basis points as compared to 2015, as a result of lower utilization