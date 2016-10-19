US STOCKS-Wall St ends up; defense, tech stocks a boost
* VIX volatility index gives up nearly all gains from last week
Oct 19 WD-40 Co
* Q4 earnings per share $0.99
* Says on a constant currency basis total net sales would have been $102.9 million for Q4 and $395.9 million for full fiscal year
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.64 to $3.71
* Sees FY 2017 sales $395 million to $404 million
* Says gross margin for full year is expected to be near 56 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First bank announces commencement of public offering of common stock