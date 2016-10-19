Oct 19 SL Green Realty Corp

* SL Green and Blackrock Real Assets form joint venture for ownership of Manhattan Residential Property

* SL Green Realty Corp - Deal for $170 million.

* SL Green Realty Corp - New York community bank provided a 10-year $100 million mortgage loan at a 3% fixed interest rate

* SL Green Realty Corp - Transaction constitutes a sale by SL Green of a 49% ownership interest in entity to an investment account managed by Blackrock