BRIEF-Shenandoah Telecommunications says COO to retire
* Shenandoah telecommunications company announces planned retirement of chief operating officer earle mackenzie
Oct 19 Graco Inc
* Graco reports third quarter results
* Graco Inc - Sales for quarter increased 3 percent, including 1 percentage point from acquired operations, with increases in all regions
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.95
* Graco Inc says holding to outlook of low single-digit sales growth for Graco worldwide for full year 2016
* Graco Inc says "while our process segment saw modest growth sequentially in Q3, we are cautious about ongoing headwinds"
* Graco Inc qtrly net sales $327.2 million versus $319 million last year
* Graco Inc says in EMEA region, reiterate low-to-mid single-digit growth expectations for full year
* Graco Inc-" We anticipate americas region will finish full year 2016 flat compared with prior year"
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.89, revenue view $331.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S