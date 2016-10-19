BRIEF-Shenandoah Telecommunications says COO to retire
* Shenandoah telecommunications company announces planned retirement of chief operating officer earle mackenzie
Oct 19 Healthequity Inc
* Healthequity announces commencement of proposed secondary offering of common stock
* Certain of Healthequity's stockholders are offering 2.5 million shares of company's common stock for sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shenandoah telecommunications company announces planned retirement of chief operating officer earle mackenzie
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S