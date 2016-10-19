BRIEF-First Bank commences public offering of common stock
* First bank announces commencement of public offering of common stock
Oct 19 eBay Inc
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.36 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $2.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.19 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says company expects Q4 net revenue between $2.36 billion and $2.41 billion
* GAAP operating margin decreased to 24.4 percent for Q3 of 2016, compared to 27.5 percent for same period last year
* Says sees Q4 non-gaap earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in range of $0.52 - $0.54
* Non-GAAP operating margin decreased to 29.9 percent in Q3 of 2016, compared to 31.9 percent for same period last year
* Says gross merchandise volume for quarter ended September 30, 2016 of $20.1 billion, increasing 5 percent on a foreign exchange neutral basis
* Says expects FY net revenue between $8.95 billion and $9.0 billion
* Sees Q4 GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in range of $1.05 - $1.15
* "Continues to be acquisitive in areas of geographic and vertical expansion, and adding key technology and talent"
* Says in Q3, added over one million active buyers across platforms, to a total of 165 million global active buyers
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $2.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
