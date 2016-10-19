US STOCKS-Wall St ends up; defense, tech stocks a boost
* VIX volatility index gives up nearly all gains from last week
Oct 19 United Rentals Inc
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.58
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $2.16
* Q3 revenue $1.508 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.52 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says sees FY 2016 total revenue $5.65 billion to $5.75 billion
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA in range of $2.70 billion to $2.75 billion
* FY2016 revenue view $5.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* VIX volatility index gives up nearly all gains from last week
* First bank announces commencement of public offering of common stock