BRIEF-Shenandoah Telecommunications says COO to retire
* Shenandoah telecommunications company announces planned retirement of chief operating officer earle mackenzie
Oct 19 Lasalle Hotel Properties
* Lasalle Hotel Properties reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.85
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.84
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shenandoah telecommunications company announces planned retirement of chief operating officer earle mackenzie
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S