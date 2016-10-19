Oct 19 Eagle Bancorp Inc

* Eagle Bancorp Inc announces its 31st consecutive quarter of record earnings with third quarter 2016 net income up 14 pct over 2015

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.72

* Says total assets at September 30, 2016 were $6.76 billion, a 15% increase as compared to $5.89 billion at September 30, 2015