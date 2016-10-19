BRIEF-LendingClub Corp says requests that its S-3, filed with U.S. SEC on May 22, be withdrawn
* LendingClub Corp says requests that its S-3, filed with U.S. SEC on May 22, be withdrawn - SEC filing
Oct 19 Eagle Bancorp Inc
* Eagle Bancorp Inc announces its 31st consecutive quarter of record earnings with third quarter 2016 net income up 14 pct over 2015
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.72
* Says total assets at September 30, 2016 were $6.76 billion, a 15% increase as compared to $5.89 billion at September 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingClub Corp says requests that its S-3, filed with U.S. SEC on May 22, be withdrawn - SEC filing
May 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: