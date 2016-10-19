BRIEF-LendingClub Corp says requests that its S-3, filed with U.S. SEC on May 22, be withdrawn
* LendingClub Corp says requests that its S-3, filed with U.S. SEC on May 22, be withdrawn - SEC filing
Oct 19 Bank Mutual Corp :
* Bank Mutual Corporation reports 33% increase in net income for the third quarter of 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.10
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bank Mutual Corp - qtrly net interest income $18.7 million versus $17 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingClub Corp says requests that its S-3, filed with U.S. SEC on May 22, be withdrawn - SEC filing
May 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: