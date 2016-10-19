BRIEF-Shenandoah Telecommunications says COO to retire
* Shenandoah telecommunications company announces planned retirement of chief operating officer earle mackenzie
Oct 19 Gas Natural Inc :
* Regulated utilities held by wholly-owned subsidiary to streamline regulatory processes and costs
* Gas Natural Inc closes $92 million debt refinancing
* New financing facilities allowed company to retire its debt with Allstate/CUNA, Sun Life and Nil Funding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shenandoah telecommunications company announces planned retirement of chief operating officer earle mackenzie
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S