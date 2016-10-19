BRIEF-Shenandoah Telecommunications says COO to retire
* Shenandoah telecommunications company announces planned retirement of chief operating officer earle mackenzie
Oct 19 Big North Graphite Corp
* Announces signing of definitive agreement for acquisition of Duncan Kerr Cobalt Project and change of name to Cobaltech Mining Inc
* Big North will issue to trio 8.5 million common shares in capital of company at a deemed price of $0.15 per payment share
* Says will pay trio certain cash consideration which is payable over a period of 24 months from closing of acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S