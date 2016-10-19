BRIEF-LendingClub Corp says requests that its S-3, filed with U.S. SEC on May 22, be withdrawn
* LendingClub Corp says requests that its S-3, filed with U.S. SEC on May 22, be withdrawn - SEC filing
Oct 19 TriState Capital Holdings Inc
* Q3 earnings per share $0.30
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue rose 24.6 percent to $31.2 million
* Assets under management (aum) grew 2.0 percent during quarter to $10.8 billion
* TriState Capital lowered its projected effective tax rate for full year 2016 from about 34 percent to about 31 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingClub Corp says requests that its S-3, filed with U.S. SEC on May 22, be withdrawn - SEC filing
May 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: