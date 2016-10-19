Oct 19 TriState Capital Holdings Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.30

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue rose 24.6 percent to $31.2 million

* Assets under management (aum) grew 2.0 percent during quarter to $10.8 billion

* TriState Capital lowered its projected effective tax rate for full year 2016 from about 34 percent to about 31 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: