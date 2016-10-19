Oct 19 First Connecticut Bancorp Inc

* First Connecticut Bancorp Inc. Reports third quarter 2016 earnings of $0.25 earnings per share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.25

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Core net interest income increased $253,000 to $17.8 million in Q3 of 2016 compared to linked quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: