Oct 19 Accuride Corp :

* Accuride Corporation announces commencement of tender offer and consent solicitation for cash for any and all of its 9.5% first priority senior secured notes due 2018

* Accuride - commenced cash tender offer for any, all outstanding $310 million aggregate principal amount of 9.5% first priority senior secured notes due 2018

* Accuride Corp says tender offer is scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at end of day on November 16, 2016