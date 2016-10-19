Oct 19 SL Green Realty Corp :

* SL Green Realty Corp reports third quarter 2016 EPS of $0.34 per share; and FFO of $1.63 per share

* Q3 FFO per share $1.63

* SL Green Realty Corp - for quarter, consolidated property same-store cash NOI increased by 1.7% to $158.1 million

* Qtrly unconsolidated joint venture property same-store cash NOI increased by 0.3% to $19.4 million in 2016

* SL Green Realty Corp - same-store cash NOI on a combined basis increased by 1.6% to $177.4 million for quarter ended September 30, 2016

* Q3 FFO per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues $416.7 million versus $432.1 million