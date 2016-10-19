BRIEF-LendingClub Corp says requests that its S-3, filed with U.S. SEC on May 22, be withdrawn
Oct 19 Yadkin Financial Corp :
* Yadkin Financial Corporation reports earnings for the third quarter of 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.32
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.43
* Yadkin Financial Corp - provision for loan losses was $3.0 million in Q3 of 2016 compared to $2.3 million in q2 of 2016
* Yadkin Financial Corp - net interest income totaled $64.0 million in Q3 of 2016, which was an increase from $63.5 million in Q2 of 2016
* Yadkin Financial- postponing of Newbridge Systems integration means some cost savings anticipated following Newbridge merger will not be realized in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
