Oct 19 BancorpSouth Inc

* BancorpSouth announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.39 excluding items

* Qtrly net interest revenue was $114.6 million an increase of 3.2 percent from $111.1 million

* BancorpSouth - earnings for quarter reflect no recorded provision for credit losses, compared to a negative provision of $3.0 million for Q3 of 2015