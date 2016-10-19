Oct 19 Xilinx Inc

* Xilinx announces second quarter 2017 results; advanced products repeat 60 pct year-over-year growth

* Q2 earnings per share $0.61

* Q2 sales $579 million versus I/B/E/S view $574.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.33per share

* Xilinx Inc- for December quarter fiscal 2017, sales are expected to be approximately flat sequentially

* Xilinx Inc - December quarter fiscal 2017 gross margin is expected to be approximately 69%.

* Xilinx Inc says "initiating a more deliberate repurchase program to complement our long-standing dividend program"

* Xilinx Inc says "intends to utilize may 2016 repurchase authorization of $1 billion in a more deliberate manner over next several quarters"