BRIEF-LendingClub Corp says requests that its S-3, filed with U.S. SEC on May 22, be withdrawn
Oct 19 Consolidated-tomoka Land Co
* Q3 earnings per share $1.44
* Q3 revenue $12.2 million versus $8.3 million
* Says book value increased by $2.18 per share to about $24.99 per share as of September 30, 2016
* Says sees 2016 reported earnings per share $2.75 to $3.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
