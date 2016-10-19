BRIEF-Shenandoah Telecommunications says COO to retire
* Shenandoah telecommunications company announces planned retirement of chief operating officer earle mackenzie
Oct 19 Packaging Corp Of America
* Sees Q4 earnings per share $1.15
* Q3 sales $1.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.47 billion
* Says containerboard production was 950,000 tons
* Q3 earnings per share $1.26
* Says containerboard inventory was down 11,000 tons compared to end of Q2 of 2016 and 16,000 tons below Q3 of 2015
* Q3 diluted EPS excluding special items $ 1.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
