Oct 19 Packaging Corp Of America

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $1.15

* Q3 sales $1.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.47 billion

* Says containerboard production was 950,000 tons

* Q3 earnings per share $1.26

* Says containerboard inventory was down 11,000 tons compared to end of Q2 of 2016 and 16,000 tons below Q3 of 2015

* Q3 diluted EPS excluding special items $ 1.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: