Oct 19 East West Bancorp Inc

* East West Bancorp reports net income for third quarter 2016 of $110 million, and diluted earnings per share of $0.76, both up 7% from prior quarter

* Q3 earnings per share $0.76

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.91 to $2.93

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.70 to $0.72

* East West Bancorp Inc - Net interest income totaled $254.1 million for Q3 of 2016, a slight increase of $0.6 million from Q2 of 2016

* East West Bancorp Inc - Tangible equity per common share grew $0.56 or by 3% linked quarter to $19.92 as of September 30, 2016

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: