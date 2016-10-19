BRIEF-LendingClub Corp says requests that its S-3, filed with U.S. SEC on May 22, be withdrawn
* LendingClub Corp says requests that its S-3, filed with U.S. SEC on May 22, be withdrawn - SEC filing
Oct 19 CVB Financial Corp
* CVB Financial Corp. reports third quarter earnings for 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.23
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CVB Financial Corp - Net interest income before recapture of loan loss provision was $63.2 million for quarter, which was 4.24%, decrease over Q2 of 2016
* CVB Financial Corp - Revenues were $2.3 million for q3 of 2016 compared to $2.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
