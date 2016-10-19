BRIEF-LendingClub Corp says requests that its S-3, filed with U.S. SEC on May 22, be withdrawn
Oct 19 Blue Goose Capital Corp
* Blue Goose Capital Corp announces acquisition of Tender Choice Foods Inc.
* Blue Goose Capital Corp - secured a debt facility of approximately $35 million from a Canadian bank to provide additional funding for acquisition
* Blue goose capital - proceeds from recently announced investment in blue goose by Dundee, Serruya Private Equity were used to fund portion of this deal Source text for Eikon:
