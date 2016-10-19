Oct 19 F.N.B. Corp

* F.N.B. Corp reports third-quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* F.N.B. Corp qtrly net charge-offs totaled $12.1 million, or 0.33% annualized of total average loans, versus $10.1 million, or 0.28% annualized in prior quarter

* Qtrly net interest margin (non-GAAP) decreased five basis points to 3.36%, compared to 3.41% in prior quarter

* F.N.B. Corp qtrly net interest income totaled $157.5 million, increasing $3.1 million