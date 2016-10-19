BRIEF-Shenandoah Telecommunications says COO to retire
* Shenandoah telecommunications company announces planned retirement of chief operating officer earle mackenzie
Oct 19 Manitowoc Company Inc
* Manitowoc provides preliminary third-quarter results
* Sees Q3 2016 sales about $350 million
* Manitowoc Company Inc - "orders and backlog for company declined double digits during Q3, and these trends have continued into Q4"
* Manitowoc Company Inc - We've significantly reduced our production build schedules for mobile products to reflect lower incoming order rates
* Manitowoc Company - GAAP operating loss for Q3 2016 is expected to be approximately $134 million, compared to operating loss of $8 million in Q3 2015
* Manitowoc Company Inc- "temporarily shutting-down certain mobile production lines during Q4"
* Manitowoc Company Inc- Non-GAAP adjusted operating loss for Q3 2016 is expected to be about $31 million compared to $8 million in same period last year
* Manitowoc Company Inc - "accelerating" relocation of manitowoc crawler production to shady grove, taking additional headcount reductions
* Manitowoc Company Inc - "are confident in our long-term strategy, targeting double-digit operating margins by 2020"
* Q3 revenue view $345.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
