BRIEF-Shenandoah Telecommunications says COO to retire
* Shenandoah telecommunications company announces planned retirement of chief operating officer earle mackenzie
Oct 19 Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc
* Q3 earnings per share $0.10
* Q3 revenue $81.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $82.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says expect to generate revenue growth in environmental services segment during Q4
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.22 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
