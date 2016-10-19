BRIEF-LendingClub Corp says requests that its S-3, filed with U.S. SEC on May 22, be withdrawn
Oct 19 National Security Group Inc
* Releases estimates of fourth quarter losses from hurricane matthew
* Says current estimate of gross losses incurred from Hurricane Matthew is in range of $3.5 million to $4.5 million
* Says to date have received over 1,200 claims as a result of Hurricane Matthew
* "We maintain catastrophe reinsurance that covers losses from a single event in excess of our $4 million retention"
* Says net of tax, current estimated ultimate losses from Matthew will reduce Q4, FY net income within range of $2.3 million to $2.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: