Oct 19 Steel Dynamics Inc

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.65 excluding items

* Q3 sales $2.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.09 billion

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.64 including items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says steel customer inventory levels remain lower than historical levels, year-over-year steel imports have declined about 20 percent

* Says "anticipate lower sequential volumes in our operating platforms" for Q4

* "September steel shipments were lower than anticipated"

* Says believe 2017 automotive steel consumption will be steady with Mexico growing production"

* Recorded litigation charge in Q3 related to settlement of a class action lawsuit in amount of about $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: