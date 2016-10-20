BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc
* Fairmount Santrol prices public offering of common stock
* Fairmount Santrol - pricing of its offering of 30.3 million shares, upsized from 28 million shares for total gross proceeds of approximately $285.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update