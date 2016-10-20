BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Mondelez International Inc
* Mondelez International announces pricing of notes offering
* Priced an offering of $3.75 billion aggregate principal amount of notes
* Offering consisting of $500 million aggregate principal amount of floating rate notes due 2019
* Offering consisting of $1,75 billion aggregate principal amount of 1.625% notes due 2019
* Offering consisting of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.000% notes due 2021
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update