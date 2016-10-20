BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Puma Biotechnology Inc
* Puma Biotechnology prices public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 3.75 million common shares priced at $40.00per share
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update