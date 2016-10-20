BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Irhythm Technologies Inc :
* Irhythm Technologies announces pricing of initial public offering
* Says initial public offering of 6.29 million common shares priced at $17.00per share
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update