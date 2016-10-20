BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 ICON Plc :
* ICON reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.19 excluding items
* Q3 revenue $420 million versus i/b/e/s view $420.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.13
* Q3 backlog of business grows 11.8% year on year to $4.25 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ICLR.O
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update