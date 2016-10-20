Oct 20 ICON Plc :

* ICON reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.19 excluding items

* Q3 revenue $420 million versus i/b/e/s view $420.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.13

* Q3 backlog of business grows 11.8% year on year to $4.25 billion