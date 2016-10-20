BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Signature Bank
* Signature Bank reports 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.41
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Signature Bank - net interest income for 2016 q3 reached $290.5 million, up $40.5 million, or 16.2 percent, when compared with 2015 q3
* Qtrly net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis was 3.14 percent, compared with 3.19 percent for 2016 q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing