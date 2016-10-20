Oct 20 hhgregg Inc :

* hhgregg to sell Vizio products

* hhgregg Inc - all of its 220 brick-and-mortar stores will begin carrying vizio televisions, home theater displays and sound bars

* hhgregg Inc - Vizio will be part of hhgregg's assortment in all stores beginning Thursday, October 20