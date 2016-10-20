BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 hhgregg Inc :
* hhgregg to sell Vizio products
* hhgregg Inc - all of its 220 brick-and-mortar stores will begin carrying vizio televisions, home theater displays and sound bars
* hhgregg Inc - Vizio will be part of hhgregg's assortment in all stores beginning Thursday, October 20
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update