Oct 20 Wns (Holdings) Ltd :

* Wns announces fiscal 2017 second quarter earnings, revises full year guidance

* Q2 revenue $149.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $138.1 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $551 million to $567 million

* Qtrly earnings per ads $0.42

* Wns (holdings) Ltd sees fiscal 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per ads is expected to be in range of $1.81 to $1.91

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per ads $0.49