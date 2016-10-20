BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Wns (Holdings) Ltd :
* Wns announces fiscal 2017 second quarter earnings, revises full year guidance
* Q2 revenue $149.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $138.1 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $551 million to $567 million
* Qtrly earnings per ads $0.42
* Wns (holdings) Ltd sees fiscal 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per ads is expected to be in range of $1.81 to $1.91
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per ads $0.49 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update