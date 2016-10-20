BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Northwestern Corp -
* Northwestern reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.92
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 NON-GAAP earnings per share $3.20 to $3.35
* 2016 earnings guidance reaffirmed
* Quarterly revenues $301 million versus $272.7 million
* Q3 revenue view $282.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.23, revenue view $1.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update