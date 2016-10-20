Oct 20 Interoil Corp -

* Interoil provides update on Yukon court of appeal process

* Court of appeal of Yukon accommodated expedited hearing with respect to appeal lodged by Phil Mulacek, which is scheduled to be heard on Oct. 31

* Court of appeal of Yukon granted a stay of supreme court of Yukon's order approving transaction, pending hearing