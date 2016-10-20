Oct 20 Gastar Exploration Inc :

* Gastar Exploration announces Oklahoma development agreement in Kingfisher county, non-core Canadian county property sale and revolving credit facility amendment

* Gastar Exploration - to sell certain non-core leasehold interests primarily in northeast Canadian county for approximately $71.0 million

* Gastar Exploration Inc - borrowing base reaffirmed at $100.0 million

* Gastar Exploration Inc - to jointly develop up to 60 Gastar operated wells in stack play in Kingfisher county, Oklahoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: