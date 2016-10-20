BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Stewart Information Services Corp -
* Stewart reports results for the third quarter 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $1.12
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Stewart information services corp - "Refinance market appears strong for Q4 and potentially first half of 2017"
* Stewart information services corp qtrly total revenues $553.2 million versus $555.7 million
* Q3 revenue view $534.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing