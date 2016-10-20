Oct 20 Stewart Information Services Corp -

* Stewart reports results for the third quarter 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $1.12

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stewart information services corp - "Refinance market appears strong for Q4 and potentially first half of 2017"

* Stewart information services corp qtrly total revenues $553.2 million versus $555.7 million

* Q3 revenue view $534.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S