Oct 20 BioTime Inc -

* First patient cohort data from biotime's OpRegen clinical trial in dry-AMD to be presented at ISOPT Clinical Symposium on december 2, 2016

* Enrollment in second cohort is expected to be completed in 2016

* Expect to start reporting on data from higher cell dose cohorts in early 2017 for OpRegen

* Data Safety Monitoring Board gave its recommendation that Co continue trial with second cohort at a higher dose of 200,000 cells

* Co expects a similar review by DSMB at end of second cohort

* Based on outcome of DSMB's review of 2nd patient cohort, approval to begin 500,000 cell dosage to 3rd patient cohort could be provided by 2016 end