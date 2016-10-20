Oct 20 Snap-On Inc -

* Snap-On announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $2.22

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $834.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $847.8 million

* Anticipates that capital expenditures in 2016 will approximate $80 million