BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Capital Bank Financial Corp -
* Capital Bank Financial Corp. reports third quarter EPS of $0.42, up 27% year over year, and increases dividend 20% to $0.12 per share
* Q3 core earnings per share $0.42
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net interest income increased $1.0 million to $62.6 million from $61.6 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing